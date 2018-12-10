From lego sets to action figures: Anaheim's top 4 toy spots to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top toy spots in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for toy stores.
1. World Of Disney
Photo: Rohlin A./Yelp
Topping the list is the World of Disney. Located at 1565 S. Disneyland Drive in the Downtown Disney District, the interactive store, which offers toys, collectibles and more, is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 432 reviews on Yelp.
According to its website, expect to find the biggest selection of Disney wares on the West Coast, from popular character merchandise and souvenirs to princess dolls and superhero action figures.
2. The Lego Store
PHOTO: belle b./YELP
Next up is Downtown Disney's The Lego Store, situated at 1585 S. Disneyland Drive. The global toy chain -- with outposts across the world -- features an extensive selection of its popular Lego sets, as well as mini figures and key chains.
With 4.5 stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp, the toy store has proven to be a local favorite.
"Such a fun place to stop and play!" shared Yelper Mallory S. "Mini Lehi tables with Duplo blocks for the little ones and larger tables outside for taller Lehi builders. A fun place to play, browse, shop, and imagine."
3. My-D Pins and Collectibles
Photo: Michelle R./Yelp
Southwest Anaheim's My-D Pins and Collectibles, located at 1648 W. Katella Ave., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the toy store and hobby shop four stars out of 91 reviews.
The fan-friendly establishment offers a wide selection of new and older merchandise, from Disney pins and Funko Pop collectibles to specialty comic books and action figures. (You can check out the online shop here.)
4. Pop! Comics & Culture Emporium
Photo: Kristine A./Yelp
Pop! Comics & Culture Emporium, a toy store and comic book spot is another go-to, with four stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Look for an assortment of toys, figures and high-end collectibles from pop culture staples like Batman, The Avengers and Stranger Things.
"The store is not only super clean, but really organized as well," wrote Yelper Ryan C. "Though the comics are cool, I loved the variety of toys that they have. In addition to carrying a lot of the harder to find Pop horror vinyl figures, they had a decent amount of The Walking Dead!"
Interested? Head over to 203 W. Center St. to see for yourself.