From pizza pies to ice cream: Your guide to Burbank's newest businesses

Qurves Boutique
Photo: Veronica C./Yelp
Qurves Boutique is a plus-size fashion store that recently opened at 3214 W. Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank.
According to its Yelp page, the business focuses on "empowering curvy women and providing them with trendy fashions" in the hopes of making them feel beautiful inside and out.
Trendy, curve-friendly clothing is on offer, along with accessories like sunglasses, jewelry, handbags, swimwear and more.
"I came across this lovely boutique a couple of months ago, and I have to say I wish I found this place sooner!" said Yelper Christina M. "They have so many cute styles to choose from for thicker, curvy women and the racks are always stocked!"
The Baked Bear
Photo: The Baked Bear/Yelp
New to 1789 N. Victory Place in Burbank is The Baked Bear, a spot specializing in deluxe ice cream sandwiches that have drawn praise from well-known publications like Forbes, Eater, Thrillist and more, according to the business on its website.
The California-based chain -- with additional locations situated throughout the U.S. -- comes courtesy of lifelong friends Rob Robbins and Shane Stanger, who left their careers to serve up inventive sweets with flavors like salted caramel, blackberry and toasted s'mores.
Cookie options include red velvet and funfetti cake, and an assortment of toppings are on offer as well. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are fans of The Baked Bear: it's got 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews, so far.
Blaze Pizza
Photo: mario l./Yelp
Blaze Pizza is serving up quick-fired pizzas and salads at its new outpost at 1723 N. Victory Place in Burbank.
The fast-growing pizza franchise is the brainchild of Rick and Elise Wetzel, who launched their first store back in in 2012, as we previously reported. Blaze now has more than 100 outposts within the United States and across the globe, with further expansions planned for the future.
On the menu, expect to find nine signature pizza pies, including offerings like the Hot Link topped with spicy red sauce, jalepenos, sausage, black olives, red onions, banana peppers and mozzarella.
A create-your-own option is also available, with an assortment of different veggies, cheeses, proteins and sauces to choose from. (See the full menu here.)
Gourmet Romano
Photo: Gourmet Romano/Yelp
Another spot for pizza, Gourmet Romano recently made its debut at 4017 W. Riverside Drive, Unit C, in Burbank, specializing in Roman-style pies made with a unique, multigrain crust.
According to its business site, the pizzeria comes courtesy of married owners Karen and Serina Galstyan, who developed their special dough recipe while living and working in Rome, Italy.
Offerings include paninis, salads, Italian fried rice balls and gourmet pizzas like the Welcome to Hell -- a specialty pie topped with Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami calabrese, nduja (spreadable pork salami) and organic parsley. (You can view the full menu here.)