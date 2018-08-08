BUSINESS

From smoothies to skates, 4 new businesses to check out in Venice

Photo: Pink Elephant Venice/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the freshest new spots in Venice? From custom roller skates to Australian eats, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to land in this coastal Los Angeles neighborhood.

Moxi Roller Skate Shop


1501 Main St.
Photo: LadyMonique S./Yelp

Moxi Roller Skate Shop is a store offering custom roller skates and wheels to meet all of your skating needs.

With an additional outpost situated in Long Beach, come explore styles like the Moxi Lolly with an Avanti aluminum plate or the brand-new beach bunny skates with vegan vinyl outers. (Visit the online shop here for a full listing of products.)

Moxi Rollerskate Shop is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating.

Yelper LadyMonique S., who reviewed the store on July 7, wrote, "I stopped in to buy wheels for my skates, and the staff was so friendly and helpful. They took time to explain the full selection of different types and colors of wheels they carry. I found exactly what I needed."

"Such a great place, filled with an amazing, informative staff," shared Yelper Sophia S. "The inside is creative, open and inviting."

Moxi Rollerskate Shop is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Bluestone Lane


523 Rose Ave.
Photo: Nicholas P./Yelp

Bluestone Lane is an Australian-style cafe with more than two dozen locations along the East Coast, Eater Los Angeles reports, with plans for further expansion along the west.

Unlike other chain locations, this eatery offers dinner fare, wine, beer and a selection of hand-crafted cocktails, along with the usual espresso mainstays.

Look forward to a menu that changes by the season, with dishes influenced by Australia's dining scene like classic avocado smash and chocolate mousse with peanut butter sauce, walnuts and chantilly cream. (See the full menu here.)

Yelpers are excited about Bluestone Lane, which currently holds four stars out of nine reviews on the site.

Nicholas P., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "Wow, this spot is so great! All the food was fresh. We ordered a lot and it was thumbs up all around."

"Great food, wine and coffee," said Yelper Andrew S. "Perfect date night spot because it's cute and the service is on point. Super local!"

Bluestone Lane is open from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Pink Elephant


801 Ocean Front Walk, Suite 2
Photo: Pink Elephant Venice/Yelp

Pink Elephant is serving up juice, smoothies, coffee and sandwiches, as well as fresh desserts and breakfast fare (available all day).

Dishes include offerings like the King Elephant -- a sandwich consisting of a two-egg omelet, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, scallions, mixed greens and cream cheese on your choice of bread.

Pink Elephant Venice has received a warm welcome to the neighborhood with a current rating of five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Shimmy S., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "This place has the best sandwiches ever! They just opened a few weeks ago and are amazing! I'm in love with their chicken mozzarella sandwich, it's grilled and incredibly tasty!"

"Absolutely great and we will visit again!" stated Yelper Jennifer P. "Great food and coffee to enjoy while checking out the sites in Venice Beach!"

Pink Elephant Venice is open from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Sweetfin Poke

1146 Abbot Kinney Blvd.
Photo: Sweetfin Poke/Yelp

Last but not least, check out Sweetfin Poke -- a homegrown Japanese chain serving up fresh poke bowls made using high-quality sustainable fish.

Build your own creation or try one of the spot's specialty bowls like the mango albacore with ponzu lime sauce, macadamia nuts and ginger; or the yuzu salmon complete with yuzu kosho sauce and edamame. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, Sweetfin Poke has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Aubry H. wrote, "I got the ponzu lime sweet potato bowl, and it was amazing! My boyfriend didn't like it and the staff overheard. They were incredibly sweet and made him a totally different bowl that he absolutely loved. The customer service here was incredible!"

"Taste wise the bowl was amazing!" said Yelper Kristina G. "The spicy tuna tasted super fresh, and I loved the bamboo rice consistency with the other ingredients like avocado and kale."

Sweetfin Poke is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
