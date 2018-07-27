From succulents to sandwiches: Explore 5 new Pasadena businesses

Foothill
Photo: foothill/Yelp
New to 2835 E. Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena is Foothill, a lively cocktail bar and New American spot that pays tribute to classic American diner fare, according to the eatery on its website.
Expect to see a diverse menu of nostalgic dishes such as fresh buttermilk pancakes with Vermont maple syrup; wild-caught crispy calamari with grilled lemon and chipotle aioli; and Shepherd's Pie -- a hearty dish of beef, mixed vegetables, fennel, whipped potatoes, burnt onion oil and rye bread. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar and eatery seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Peony S., who reviewed the spot July 10, wrote, "Wonderful and delicious waffles are served on the weekend and their beef stroganoff is very on point!"
Annandale Nursery
Photo: Charmaine V./Yelp
Annandale Nursery recently opened at 7720 N. Figueroa St. The spot features a variety of flowers and large plants, along with an assortment of other offerings.
The plant nursery is still getting its social media footprint started, so stay tuned for more from the business online.
"This is a newer business, and each time I go there are new plants to discover," shared Yelper A A M. "Very reasonably priced compared to another local nursery I've gone to, which has price gouged."
The Pizza Plant
Photo: the pizza plant/Yelp
Stroll past 55 S. Madison Ave. and you'll find The Pizza Plant, a vegan and organic spot, serving up guilt-free housemade pizzas, appetizers and more with chef Rachel Carr at the helm.
Come try vegan offerings like buffalo cauliflower wings; garlic focaccia bread sticks with San Marzano marinara; and the Sinful Yet Guilt Free pizza topped with housemade Italian sausage, shiitake bacon, shaved fennel, plant craft cashew mozzarella and more. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating, The Pizza Plant is off to a positive start with locals.
Yelper Kedar D., who reviewed it July 3, wrote, "Every once in a while, you eat something really special and rare. The Pizza Plant offers some of the best vegan pizza I've ever had and I can't wait to go back. ... The crust is airy on top and lightly crisped on the bottom. Pure perfection."
Z Living Concept
Photo: Z Living Concept/Yelp
Head over to 979 E. Colorado Blvd. and you'll find Z Living Concept, a boutique furniture store featuring minimalist designs, along with handmade pieces by independent designers.
An assortment of home accessories and furniture pieces are on offer, featuring a blend between traditional and modern styles.
Shop for pendant lights, pillows, table runners and more, while exploring the establishment's collection of signature live edge tables -- made from the natural curves of a single tree. (Visit the website here for the current online catalog.)
"Such beautiful pieces!" said Yelper Helena M. "The live edge tables are so mesmerizing, I could look at them forever."
Urbane Cafe
Photo: Urbane Cafe/Yelp
Urbane Cafe is a New American spot that opened recently at 218 S. Lake Ave. This homegrown California chain has additional outposts throughout SoCal, each using farm-fresh ingredients and homemade focaccia bread to create fire-roasted sandwiches, salads and more.
Try specials like the roasted Peruvian chicken sandwich with sweet potatoes, pickled goat horn peppers, arugula, bread and butter pickles, queso fresco and jalapeno green goddess aioli; or vegetarian options like the veggie bahn mi with fresh vegetables, pickled Fresno chiles, gochujang chili aioli and more. (You can check out the menu here.)
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a 4.5-star rating.
"The Southwest sandwich came out warm and it was very good,"wrote Yelper Carolyne T. "The ingredients tasted fresh, and the best part was that it wasn't your typical deli meat that tastes like rubber. The bread is amazing and soft and oh so pillow like!"