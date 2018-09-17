From sushi to coastal decor: Here are the newest businesses to launch in Irvine

Farmer Boys
Photo: farmer boys/Yelp
Farmer Boys is a spot to score burgers, breakfast and more that recently opened at 17380 Red Hill Ave. in the Irvine Business Complex.
This newcomer -- with additional outposts located in California and Nevada -- serves up made-to-order breakfast and lunch offerings sourced from local farmers and purveyors.
On the menu, look for specialties like harvest fries with chili cheese, breakfast burritos with ham and salsa, and The Bell Ringer -- a double cheeseburger topped with onions, tomato, pickles, lettuce and Thousand Island dressing. (See the full menu here.)
Robata Wasa
Photo: Robata Wasa/Yelp
Robata Wasa is a sushi spot and cocktail bar that recently opened at 926 Spectrum Center Drive in the Irvine Spectrum Center.
Small plates include salmon tartare; edamame hummus with wonton crisps; and chicken karaage with housemade honey vinegar and pickled radish.
Craving something more filling? Come enjoy a hot bowl of ramen, or try one of restaurant's specialty sushi rolls such as the Hot Night with shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna, rayu (Japanese chili oil), eel sauce, sesame seeds and green onions. (You can view the full menu here.)
OMOMO Tea Shoppe
PHOTO: leslie x./YELP
A Woodbridge newcomer, OMOMO Tea Shoppe is a tea room, offering espresso and bubble tea, that's located at 5365 Alton Parkway, Unit G.
Menu highlights include milk, fruit and fresh teas, available with or without boba, and espresso offerings ranging from a classic americano to an Angry Matcha.
Yelper Mai L., who reviewed the spot on Sept. 16, wrote, "Really enjoyed my drinks here! Tried the Oreo brulee green milk tea, strawberry yakult, camo Thai tea, strawberry tornado and taro milk with red bean. All were really good!"
SoHa Living
PHOTO: matt s./YELP
Head over to 885 Spectrum Center Drive in the Irvine Spectrum and you'll find SoHa Living, a home decor and souvenir spot offering coastal chic and tropical luxury-themed accessories and products.
With three additional SoCal outposts, the growing Hawaiian chain was founded by two sisters, "who saw an opportunity to bring unique home and gift items they discovered through their travels back to their home islands of Hawai'i," says the company on its website.
Customers can shop for decorative art pieces, jewelry, stationery and tea infusers, as well as plush toys and games for the kiddos. (You can check out the full online shop here.)
Sharetea
Photo: Sharetea/Yelp
Sharetea is an international tea chain that recently opened a new location at 4199 Campus Drive, Suite C, in Irvine's University Town Center.
According to its Yelp page, the establishment has embarked on a mission to "introduce the most authentic Taiwanese tea-drinking culture to the world," with over 450 branches and growing.
On the menu, expect to find an assortment of tea varieties (milk, brewed and fruit), as well as fresh milk tea made with flavors like matcha, handmade taro and wintermelon.