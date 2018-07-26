From Target to a taqueria: Your guide to Anaheim's newest businesses

Target
PHOTO: Chiante M./YELP
Wander over to 2222 E. Lincoln Ave. in Southeast Anaheim and you'll find a new small-format Target. The store features everything from fashion accessories and school supplies to home appliances and children's toys like the national retailer's other locations, but in a smaller package.
Target says its new mini-stores, located in more densely populated areas, are "designed for quick and convenient trips, and stocked with locally relevant products at affordable prices."
Yelpers praise the spot's extensive variety of products and essential items, as well as the much-loved in-store Starbucks.
Yelper Jennifer Mae T., who reviewed the new addition July 22, wrote, "I absolute love this Target! Everyone here is complaining how small it is, when they clearly said this was going to be a 'mini/express' Target. They have everything essential that you would need on the go. It still gets the job done."
MIU
Photo: Justin F./Yelp
Wander over to 440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 207 in the heart of Anaheim's Packing District and you'll find MIU, a New American spot serving up "California-inspired eats with a fresh and healthy twist," per its website.
On the menu, expect to find an assortment of sandwiches, entrees, soups and salads, along with a variety of sides like Spam fried rice and crispy kale chips. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelpers are fans of MIU: It's got four stars out of eight reviews, so far.
"Compliments to the chef," said Yelper Ezequiel P. "The best burger I've ever had. Meat was cooked to a perfection. The chef takes an extra second to make sure the plate looks as if you were dining at a five-star restaurant."
Taqueria Los Gueros
PHOTO: danny b./YELP
Stop by 1900 W. Lincoln Ave. in West Anaheim and you'll find Taqueria Los Gueros, a cash-only Mexican spot featuring everything from tacos and burritos to quesadillas and menudo -- a popular Mexican soup.
This is the second location for the local business, with the original spot situated on Anaheim's La Palma Avenue.
Taqueria Los Gueros is off to a strong start, with a four-star rating from Yelpers.
Yelper Noemi B., who reviewed the new joint July 17, wrote, "This place is quick, great food, authentic, extremely well priced and just wow! Their salads are also really tasty and with just one red and one green, it's all you need! I can't wait to come back!"