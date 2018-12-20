BUSINESS

Get pet food, grocery items, accessories and more at Glendale's new Tribe to Table | Hoodline

Photo: Isobel L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Native American market, offering pet food, food items, home goods and apparel, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Tribe to Table, the fresh arrival is located at 2329 Honolulu Ave. in the Montrose area of Glendale.

Tribe to Table has developed a relationship with dozens of Native American tribes and sells food and gifts produced by Tribe members. The store offers wild salmon dog food subscription boxes, woven totes and pillows and grocery items such as olive oil, preserves and coffee.

Tribe to Table has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Lizette M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 15, wrote, "A cute boutique with handmade items and delicious organic foods. It's also pet friendly with a doggie bar!"

And Vanessa V. wrote, "What a brilliant concept and so proud to have Christian and his shop in our community! Thank you for raising the consciousness of our community and for being a voice for our indigenous brothers and sisters."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tribe to Table is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
