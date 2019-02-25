BUSINESS

Get to know the 5 newest businesses to launch in Pasadena

Photo: Kaiba Japanese Ramen, Sushi & Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Pasadena? From a Japanese restaurant to a gym, read on for a list of the newest destinations to open near you.

Kaiba Japanese Ramen, Sushi & Grill



Photo: Kaiba Japanese Ramen, Sushi & Grill/Yelp

New to 1713 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena is Kaiba Japanese Ramen, Sushi & Grill, a sushi bar and Asian fusion spot. This is the restaurant's third location. On the menu, look for spicy tuna on crispy rice, mixed tempura, seaweed salad, sushi and sashimi, specialty sushi rolls, teriyaki and ramen.

Glow Beauty



Photo: Glow Beauty/Yelp

Stroll past 453 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and you'll find Glow Beauty, a new salon providing a range of beauty services. Formerly known as Pure Wax Studio, it offers makeup services, eyelash extensions and services, eyebrow services and body waxing for women and men.

Miss Cheese Tea Cafe



Photo: Miss Cheese Tea Cafe/Yelp

Head over to 238 S. Arroyo Parkway, Suite 110, in Pasadena and you'll find Miss Cheese Tea Cafe, a spot to score tea and desserts. The cafe's specialty is cheese tea, which is cold tea topped with a foamy mixture of milk and cream cheese. For drinks, the menu offers cheese tea, milk tea, fruit tea and more. The dessert options include taiyaki (Japanese fish-shaped cake), cake and souffle.

Sanctuary Fitness



Photo: Sanctuary Fitness - Pasadena Old Town/Yelp

Sanctuary Fitness - Pasadena Old Town is a gym and cardio class spot that's made its debut at 182 S. Raymond Ave. It has another location in downtown LA. The gym offers high intensity interval training (HIIT) classes with a themed workout each day of the week. The monthly program is based on one of three principles: strength, endurance and power.

Hardcore Fitness



Photo: Carmen A./Yelp

Now open at 2180 E. Walnut St., Suite A, in Pasadena is Hardcore Fitness, a gym with 10 locations in Southern California. It offers boot camp classes that focus on one or multiple muscle groups, and fight camp classes that simulate elite athlete training.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
