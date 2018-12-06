BUSINESS

Get to know these 4 new Southeast Anaheim businesses

Photo: The Fresh Bites/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest businesses to open in Southeast Anaheim? From a store specializing in all things soccer to a Mexican-American fusion eatery, read on to see the newest businesses to make their debut in this area of Anaheim.

Sassy Nails


845 S. Harbor Blvd.
Photo: Jann S./Yelp

Sassy Nails is a nail salon offering a variety of services, from classic manicures and pedicures to hair cuts and waxing procedures.

So far the business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.

Yelper Jann S., who reviewed Sassy Nails on Nov. 11, wrote, "I'm so happy I found this place! ... My gel manicure and regular pedicure came out perfect -- such a smooth process. Friendly staff, clean area and the location is spot on."

"Visiting family in the area and needed my nails done," shared Yelper Karie M. "They were very nice to work me in; and quality, friendliness and service did not suffer. An added bonus is the ample parking behind the shop!"

Sassy Nails is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Xtreme Soccer


2142 E. Lincoln Ave.
Photo: Xtreme Soccer/Yelp

Xtreme Soccer is a spot to score specialty soccer gear and more in Southeast Anaheim.

The newcomer -- with additional outposts across SoCal -- offers the latest products from the game's most trusted bands, including equipment, footwear and apparel for all ages. (You can check out the full online shop here.)

The new athletic store's current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Vanessa V., who reviewed Xtreme Soccer on Oct. 15, wrote, "Came here to buy my little brother some soccer cleats and Luis was very helpful and provided knowledgeable service. The store itself is pretty spacious and the prices are fair. We will definitely keep coming back!"

And Jimi B. added, "Great spot for soccer gear in North Orange County. ... Honest guys. Definitely the spot to go for gear."

Xtreme Soccer is open from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Target


2222 E. Lincoln Ave.
Photo: Target/Yelp

Target is a department store chain, offering everything from fashion accessories and electronics to children's toys and holiday decor.

The new addition is one of the national retailer's mini-stores, explains the business on its website, "designed for quick and convenient trips, and stocked with locally relevant products at affordable prices."

Yelp users are still warming up to the new addition, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 33 reviews on the site.

Yelper Nicole G., who reviewed Target on July 22, wrote, "I was super excited for this Target to open and then greatly disappointed when I went today. It's very small compared to all other Targets. A small one entrance/exit, where people couldn't walk in and out at the same time. ... The size of the store makes it very easy for the store to get crowded."

"I absolute love this Target!" shared Yelper Jennifer Mae T. "This Target actually reminds me of how it used to be back in the day, which I truly miss! They have everything essential that you would need on the go. It's still gets the job done."

Target is open from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Friday and 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday.

The Fresh Bites


895 S. East St.
Photo: Tj S./Yelp

The Fresh Bites is a family-owned fusion spot featuring Mexican-American eats in the form of cheesy omelettes, burritos, tacos and sandwiches like the Murky Turkey with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, avocado and "secret" sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)

The new spot currently holds 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Felicia C., who reviewed The Fresh Bites on Sept. 9, wrote, "Got the chicken bowl with brown rice. ... The combination of the grilled meat, with freshness of the vegetables, rice and salsa, made it a very flavorful and filling meal. I felt really healthy afterwards."

And Francis A. added, "The food was on point! These guys can make a good fish taco. Another plus -- really great service. Kudos to the new owners!"

The Fresh Bites is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
