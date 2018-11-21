Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital

BUSINESS

You won't be seeing Glamour magazine in the check out line anymore.

You won't be seeing Glamour magazines in the check out line anymore.

The popular publication is doing away with its monthly print edition after nearly 80 years of being in print.

"Glamour has an important announcement to make: Our Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry shared her vision for our growth today. In 2019, we'll be doubling down on digital, expanding video and social storytelling with new and ambitious projects," the tweet read.

"Across every platform, Glamour is the ultimate authority for the next generation of change-makers; leading the conversations, informing and entertaining," Barry said. "As we head into our 80th year, I believe this to be true more than ever before!"



Barry took over as editor-in-chief in January at Glamour after Cindi Leive's 16 years in that role.

Glamour says that they still plan to continue special print issues from time-to-time to mark big events.

The magazine features stories about fashion, beauty, entertainment, wellness and news and culture.
