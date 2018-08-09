BUSINESS

Go the distance: Rumble Boxing now open in West Hollywood

Looking for a workout that packs a punch? A growing New York-based chain is here to help. Located at 8500 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, the fresh arrival is called Rumble Boxing.

According to its business site, the gym was founded by four New York City entrepreneurs "who saw an opening in the group fitness world to shake up stale norms."

The 45-minute boxing-inspired class consists of 10 hard-hitting rounds of beating water-filled training bags, along with strength and body-weight exercises. A high-quality light system and adrenaline-pumping hip-hop beats play in the background, to keep your body moving and your heart racing. (Visit the website here for more information and a list of classes.)

Rumble Boxing has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Denise L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 18, wrote, "I've done a couple of boxing classes before, but Rumble was one of the best I've taken. For those who are thinking about trying it, do it! It's like a blend of SoulCycle and Barry's Bootcamp (coincidentally both down the street)."

"Yes, Yes, Yes! Rumble is on the West Side!" wrote Yelper Ezra A. "Such a fun, energetic and amazing workout."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Rumble Boxing is open from 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 4:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekends.
