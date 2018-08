Go the distance: Rumble Boxing now open in West Hollywood

Looking for a workout that packs a punch? A growing New York-based chain is here to help. Located at 8500 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, the fresh arrival is called Rumble Boxing According to its business site , the gym was founded by four New York City entrepreneurs "who saw an opening in the group fitness world to shake up stale norms."The 45-minute boxing-inspired class consists of 10 hard-hitting rounds of beating water-filled training bags, along with strength and body-weight exercises. A high-quality light system and adrenaline-pumping hip-hop beats play in the background, to keep your body moving and your heart racing. (Visit the website here for more information and a list of classes.)Rumble Boxing has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.Denise L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 18, wrote, "I've done a couple of boxing classes before, but Rumble was one of the best I've taken. For those who are thinking about trying it, do it! It's like a blend of SoulCycle and Barry's Bootcamp (coincidentally both down the street).""Yes, Yes, Yes! Rumble is on the West Side!" wrote Yelper Ezra A. "Such a fun, energetic and amazing workout."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Rumble Boxing is open from 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 4:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekends.