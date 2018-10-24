BUSINESS

Going for a ride? Huntington Beach's top 5 bike shops to visit now

Photo: Pedego Electric Bikes Huntington Beach/Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best bike shops near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for a new set of wheels.

1. Surf City Beach Cruisers



Photo: Lous s./Yelp

Topping the list is Surf City Beach Cruisers. Located at 19171 Magnolia St., Suite 17, the bike shop and repair spot is the highest rated of its kind in Huntington Beach, boasting five stars out of 196 reviews on Yelp.

Established in 2009, the popular community business features an extensive selection of beach cruisers and electric bikes for men, women and children, including popular styles such as Classics, Bella, Pixies, Cobra and kids' Urban.

An array of accessories are on offer as well, from replacement parts and light sets to bells, baskets and cup holders. (You can check out the online shop here.)

2. Pedego Electric Bikes



Photo: Pedego Electric Bikes Huntington Beach/Yelp

Next up is Pedego Electric Bikes, an outlet of the national electric bike chain situated at 301 Fifth St. According to its website, the company was founded by lifelong friends Don DiCostanzo and Terry Sherry in 2008, who together built "the number one brand of electric bikes in America." (See the online shop here.)

With five stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop has proven to be a local favorite.

"If you're going to rent an electric bike or are thinking of buying one, this is the place you want to go to," shared Yelper E H. "Customer service is without a doubt the best. Highly recommend the team at HB Pedego."

3. HB Cycles



Photo: Margaret B./Yelp

HB Cycles, located at 19729 Beach Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike business five stars out of 35 reviews.

Expect to find an assortment of top-quality bicycles and accessories, from road bikes and beach cruisers to electric offerings and individual parts.

A comprehensive array of services are also on hand, making this a one-stop shop for all your cycling needs.

4. Fresch Electric Bikes



PHOTO: Fresch Electric Bikes/YELP
Fresch Electric Bikes is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 62 Yelp reviews. Head over to 21206 Beach Blvd. to see for yourself.

The family-owned and operated store is located just one block from the beach and specializes in electric bikes, "the best way to save precious gas money, while getting the exercise you need," says the business on its website.

A wide selection of bikes are on offer, along with several accessories and repair services.

5. Team Bicycle Shop



Photo: jen s./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Team Bicycle Shop, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bike shop at 8462 Indianapolis Ave.

Come browse the spot's extensive selection of bike styles and accessories, from beach cruisers and bells to helmets and other comforts.

"Good variety for new bikes, and the best customer service for repairs," wrote Yelper Libby M. "Can be busy because they're worth it. Highly recommend!"
