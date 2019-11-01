business

Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fitbit is being acquired by Google's parent company for about $2.1 billion.

With the deal announced Friday, Alphabet wades into a very crowded field. Fitbit is a pioneer in wearable fitness technology, but it's been under pressure from other device makers.

Speculation swirled at the beginning of the week that a deal might be imminent. Premarket trading of shares of San Francisco-based Fitbit Inc. were briefly halted before the acquisition was announced.

Alphabet said it will pay $7.35 per share for the company.

The deal is expected to close next year if approved by regulators and Fitbit shareholders.

Shares of Fitbit and Alphabet both rose slightly before the opening bell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswearable techbusinessgoogletechnologyu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
SoCal business leaving CA due to crime, homeless, high taxes
Feminine products maker to designing more inclusive packaging
Congress grills Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over digital currency, political ads
Fashion District business owners raise concern over trash piling up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations remain for Maria Fire near Santa Paula
Jurupa Valley brush fire erupts after police chase, crash
3 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash during LAPD pursuit in Echo Park
Photo gallery: Firefighters battle California wildfires
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Halloween house party near Berkeley, police say
Red-flag conditions stay in some SoCal communities until Friday night
Rep. Katie Hill gives final speech on House floor
Show More
Video captures distracted woman fall onto train tracks
Seniors overwhelmed by young visitors on Halloween
Idaho sending firefighting help to California
Thousands of revelers celebrate Halloween in WeHo
Hillside Fire evacuations being lifted
More TOP STORIES News