Hallmark Signature brings handcrafted cards and stationery to Santa Monica Place

A new spot to score cards and stationery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Hallmark Signature, the new addition is located on the second floor of Santa Monica Place (395 Santa Monica Place).
Customers can expect to find an assortment of unique handmade cards and stationery items, like pens, journals, calendars and many more. The popular store offers cards for almost all occasions, including birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and graduations.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.
Myung Jin K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 9, said, "While I have been a huge fan of Hallmark over the years, I was so impressed with this shop, which is located on the second floor of the Santa Monica Place Mall. They have an assortment of gorgeous thank-you cards."
Yelper Anna S. added, "This is an amazingly special place for your special gifts for any occasion! All cards and gift bags are handmade, and will definitely stand out among many cards or bags which are sold in regular gift shops."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hallmark Signature Store is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
