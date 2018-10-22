BUSINESS

Hang ten: Santa Monica's top 5 surf shops, ranked

Photo: Bay Street Boards/Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best surf shops near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots in Santa Monica, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for some surfing gear.

1. Bay Street Boards



PHOTO: bay street boards/YELP

Topping the list is Bay Street Boards. Located at 3216 Santa Monica Blvd., it is the highest-rated surf and skate shop in Santa Monica, boasting five stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp.

The family-owned establishment is run by two brothers who grew up surfing and skating across Santa Monica and Los Angeles, the business explainson its website.

Expect to find high-quality short and long surfboards, along with mid-lengths, hybrids, apparel and custom board designs. (You can check out the online selection here.)

2. Poseidon Paddle and Surf School



PHOTO: Poseidon Paddle and Surf School/YELP

Next up is Santa Monica's Poseidon Paddle and Surf School, situated at 1654 Ocean Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the surf school and shop has proven to be a local favorite.

According to its website, Poseidon Surf was formed in 2010 by brothers Christian and Matt Shubin who wished "to pursue their inner passions -- making it an homage to their mother, a refuge for their lifestyle and a reflection of their surfing dreams."

A variety of surf equipment and gear is available, including boards, fins, wetsuits, tie downs, rentals and surfing lessons. (You can view the online shop here.)

3. ZJ Boarding House



Photo: dan w./Yelp

ZJ Boarding House, located at 2619 Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the surf and skate shop four stars out of 134 reviews.

The joint comes courtesy of Mikke Pierson and Todd Roberts, explains the company on its website, who opened the store as a hole-in-the-wall surf spot back in 1988.

An assortment of surfboard models from top brands are on offer, along with a healthy selection of accessories and wetsuits for men, women and children.

4. Golden State Surf



Photo: Golden State Surf/Yelp
Golden State Surf is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 20 Bicknell Ave. to see for yourself.

The company was "conceived by a vision to share and promote the sport of surfing, the culture that surrounds it and the art that goes hand-in-hand with it," per its website.

Both surfboard rentals and surf lessons are available, as well as its own personal brand of fashion apparel.

5. Rip Curl



Photo: Ronald M./Yelp

Finally, check out Rip Curl, which has earned four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. You can find the surf shop at 1451 Third St. Promenade.

The global chain -- with outposts from Brazil to Australia -- was born at Bells Beach in 1969, the company shares on its website, with a goal to become the ultimate surfing company in the world.

Expect to find a full array of apparel, surf gear and other accessories, including a lineup of quality wetsuits, tide watches, beanies, backpacks and more. (You can check out the full online shop here.)
