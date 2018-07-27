Hang ten: The 4 best surf shops in Laguna Beach

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top surf stores in Laguna Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture to next time you're preparing for the next big wave.
1. Thalia Street Surf Shop
PHOTO: MIKE F./YELP
Topping the list is Thalia Street Surf Shop. Located at 915 S. Coast Highway, the store is the highest rated surf establishment in Laguna Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp.
Expect to find unique retro surfboards and an assortment of surfing apparel and gear, ranging from wetsuits and fins to towels and classic surf tees.
Lessons are on offer as well, with local surf instructors who will focus on the basics of surfing, ocean safety, proper equipment and more. (Check out the website here for pricing and additional information.)
"This place is rad!" said Yelper Joey W. "They have some great brands and beautiful surfboards. The staff has always been friendly and I enjoy that they have unique brands you can't find at other shops."
2. Hobie Surf Shop
Photo: matt n./Yelp
Next up is Hobie Surf Shop, situated at 294 Forest Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, this location of the storied brand has proven to be a local favorite. Yelpers praise the spot's extensive selection of SoCal clothing, gear and other accessories, with a nod to its friendly customer service.
With additional outposts situated along the Southern California coast, it features apparel for men, women and children alike, as well as beach essentials, surfboards and surfing gear. (Visit the store's online shop here.)
"Awesome selection of shorts, shirts and everything else you need for the whole family," said Yelper David R. "Your laid back California-style will be complete with one stop at Hobie."
3. Toes on the Nose
Photo: Richard A./Yelp
Toes on the Nose, located at 276 S. Coast Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the surf shop five stars out of 11 reviews.
Come explore the spot's selection of swimwear, hats, sandals and beach gear, along with its California lifestyle collection featuring brands from Olukai, Sanuk, Billabong and more. (Check out the online shop here.)
"Great shop with their own original designs," shared Yelper David B. "Super friendly staff right off the beach. Highly recommended!"
4. Laguna Surf & Sport
Photo: Rachel H./Yelp
Laguna Surf & Sport, which among other things has been featured on MTV's Laguna Beach, is another go-to, with four stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1088 S. Coast Highway to see for yourself.
Expect to find a variety of surfing/skating gear, ranging from wetsuits and accessories to footwear and eye protection.
"Authentic, local surf shop," shared Yelper Eileen H. "Staff is fun, knowledgeable and very helpful. Has everything you need for "surf and sport" in Laguna Beach. They know all the local spots too."