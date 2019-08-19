Business

Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will close for renovation

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Heads up if you're planning a trip to Las Vegas next year.

The city's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will close its doors for eight months for renovation.

The closure will start on February 2020 after the Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The plan was originally for the hotel to stay open for most of the renovation and rebranding, and only shut down for four months, KTNV reports.

The iconic Vegas location was sold last year to Virgin Hotels. The hotel and casino is expected to reopen no later than January 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslas vegascasinohotelgamblinglas vegas
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retired administrator found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus
Suspect accused of setting mother on fire surrenders after standoff
Man in custody after his mother found dead at OC home
LAPD officer pleads not guilty in suspected DUI crash
Army recruit cuts hair for first time in 15 years, donates it
Vets helping vets find jobs through state EDD
Suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with officers in El Sereno
Show More
Community reeling from shooting death of young San Bernardino teacher
Trump dismisses recession fears, says US consumers are 'rich'
LIVE | NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
3 mass shootings averted just days apart across the US: police
Santa Monica homeless feeding program continues in park amid opposition
More TOP STORIES News