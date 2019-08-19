Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will close for renovation

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Heads up if you're planning a trip to Las Vegas next year.The city's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will close its doors for eight months for renovation.The closure will start on February 2020 after the Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.The plan was originally for the hotel to stay open for most of the renovation and rebranding, and only shut down for four months, KTNV reports.The iconic Vegas location was sold last year to Virgin Hotels. The hotel and casino is expected to reopen no later than January 2021.