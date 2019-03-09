Business

Harley-Davidson announces line of electric bikes for kids

EMBED <>More Videos

Harley-Davidson, the motorcycle manufacturer long known for its diehard fan base, is reaching out to a new audience: kids. The company announced this week that it had acquired StaCyc, Inc. and will debut a line of Harley-Davidson-branded bikes.

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson, the motorcycle manufacturer long known for its diehard fan base, is reaching out to a new demographic: kids.

The company announced this week that it had acquired StaCyc, Inc., which produces electric bicycles designed specifically for children, and will debut a line of Harley-Davidson-branded StaCyc bikes later this year.

The bikes, which will come in 12-inch and 16-inch models, will be available from participating Harley-Davidson dealers and other retailers. Unlike the company's line of traditional motorcycles, which can run anywhere between $6,800 and $43,000, the line for kids will cost less than $700.

"The StaCyc team shares the same vision we have for building the next generation of riders globally and we believe that together, we will have a significant impact in bringing the fun and enjoyment of riding to kids everywhere," Heather Malenshek, Harley-Davidson's senior vice president of marketing and brand, said in a news release.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businesschildrenus worldbicyclemotorcyclestoys
TOP STORIES
Montebello police open fire during wild chase; suspect in custody
Gunman sought after opening fire during attempted carjacking
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
DUI suspect narrowly misses traffic in Compton chase
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
Emoji approves new skin-tone options for couples
Death of girl found on Hacienda Heights trail ruled a homicide
Show More
VIDEO: Rushing flood waters, debris slam Palm Springs tram
Melrose residents say violent crimes on the rise
Florida man arrested after slamming dog to ground
Woman gets $2M after El Monte district found negligent over sex-offender teacher
Man on drugs with 5-year-old daughter causes scare at Seattle Navy base
More TOP STORIES News