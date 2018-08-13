BUSINESS

Healthy Spot opens new pet store and grooming spot at Westfield Century City

Photo: Riley C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new pet lifestyle store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 2580, on the second level of the Westfield Century City mall, Healthy Spot is an expanding local chain that comes courtesy of founders Mark Boonnark and Andrew Kim.

The pet enthusiasts developed the store in response to the 2007 pet food recalls and a desire to provide high-quality products and services within an easily accessible one-stop location.

Shoppers can expect to find a full range of natural and organic pet food lines, along with treats, eco-friendly toys, training tools, grooming products and services and nutritional consultations. (Visit here for a full list of services currently provided.)

A 3.5-star rating indicates Healthy Spot is still finding its way, but it's early days.

Athena G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 15, wrote, "Love Healthy Spot! Have been a customer for years. ... Have never been disappointed with any of their products from food, treats, clothes and toys."

"The people who work here clearly love dogs and take good care of them," added Yelper Riley S. "I used to get nervous about leaving my dog with strangers for a few hours, but I don't get nervous here. The staff all seem to have excellent training and be very knowledgeable, and their shampoo smells amazing."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Healthy Spot is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. (Grooming hours may vary.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineLos Angeles
BUSINESS
Go the distance: Rumble Boxing now open in West Hollywood
From smoothies to skates, 4 new businesses to check out in Venice
Elon Musk tweets he may take Tesla private and shares roar
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
More Business
Top Stories
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
'Saved by the Bell' diner in West Hollywood welcoming walk-ins
Victim of East LA deputy-involved shooting identified
LA clinic offering free vaccinations for children, adults
Plane makes emergency landing on NorCal freeway
Long Beach shooting leaves 1 dead
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
1 dead after small plane crashes into field in Sylmar
Show More
Where to find last remaining manual transmission cars
Casitas Fire in Ojai burns 15 acres
Torrance police looking for burglar caught on video
Truck careens into cars, pedestrians in San Clemente crash
How to avoid jet lag while traveling
More News