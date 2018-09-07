BUSINESS

Hello Kitty Grand Cafe in Irvine to offer sweets, coffee, cocktails

The only Hello Kitty Grand Cafe in the United States is coming to Irvine, and it'll serve everything from coffee to cocktails. (Sanrio)

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
The only Hello Kitty Grand Cafe in the United States is coming to Irvine, and it'll serve everything from coffee to cocktails.

Cat lovers, mark your calendars. The Hello Kitty Grand Cafe will open its doors on Sept. 14 at the Irvine Spectrum Center!

This is more than a casual cafe -- it has a separate private room for an afternoon tea program and will offer cocktail service by night.

Exclusive menu offerings will include made-to-order mini hot donuts and Sanrio character mini cakes.

For the adults, there will be cocktails like the Aloha Kitty (vodka, pineapple, yellow chanteuse and lime) the Hello Kit-Tea (Japanese whiskey, jasmine tea, lime, depaz syrup, yuzu, cream) and the You Had Me At Hello (cachaca, aperol, lemon, sherry and pineapple).

For the full menu and more information, visit www.sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-grand.
