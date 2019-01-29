Here are Brentwood's 4 newest businesses to open

BUSINESS

Neck of the Woods. | Photo: Arielle P./Yelp

Interested in discovering the newest restaurant and retail additions to Brentwood? From a juice and smoothie cafe to a permanent makeup spot, read on to see the newest spots to open in this area of Los Angeles.

Kreation Organic


11754 San Vicente
Photo: Kreation Organic/Yelp

Kreation Organic is a spot to score juice and smoothies and more.

Get cold-pressed juices, nut mylks and bottled smoothies. Food items include salads, wraps and soups. This is one of four locations in Los Angeles.

Kreation Organic currently holds 3.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, indicating solid reviews.

Yelper Lanier D., who reviewed Kreation Organic on Dec. 12, wrote, "The ambiance was full of vibrant earth tones and foliage. The visuals and descriptions on the menu make ordering easy. When seated, they bring rose water and cloth to wash your hands and I appreciate the use of reusable straws. They drop chlorophyll in your water at your request."

Taylor L. noted, "It's a versatile space, offering drinks (bar, juices, coffee, tea) and food (dine in with an all day breakfast menu and to go options). There's seating outside on a small sidewalk patio with heaters above."

Kreation Organic is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Casa De Campo


147 S. Barrington Ave.
Photo: Michelle C./Yelp

Casa De Campo is a Mexican spot.

On the menu, look for tacos on homemade tortillas, burritos and sides that include Mexican rice, street corn and guacamole.

Yelp users are excited about Casa De Campo, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on the site.

Yelper David K., who reviewed Casa De Campo on Jan. 23, wrote, "The steak taco was good, the chicken taco with fresh guacamole and cilantro was better and the shrimp burrito was really fantastic. The warm churros are a must!"

Tiffany D. noted, "It's cozy and homey inside, great for a casual date. Shrimp burrito is delicious here. I'd recommend dining in. They don't offer delivery, but they do offer take out. A great experience overall."

Casa De Campo is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Neck Of The Woods


11725 Barrington Ct.
Photo: SHELLEY Z./Yelp

Neck of the Woods is a traditional American breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee and tea and more.

The menu offers truffled eggs, hashbrown waffles and lox, breakfast burritos, avocado toast, smoked salmon toast, an ahi tuna poke bowl and more.

Yelp users are giving Neck of the Woods solid feedback, with 3.5 stars out of 49 reviews on the site.

Yelper Lisa W., who reviewed Neck of the Woods on Nov. 18, wrote, "This new brunch spot is definitely catered to millennials and the foodies of Instagram. The burrata toast is one of my favorites and is served heaping with eggs, avocado and truffle salt. The coffee drinks are amazing and beautifully presented."

Arielle P. noted, "They have a little bit of everything, from gorgeous, mouthwatering orchard blossom french toast to tangy, fresh poke and your favorite coffees and smoothies with the option to add CBD oil and various milk alternatives! They have tons of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options."

The new spot has yet to post its hours online.

Lily The Pink


12121 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 102, STUDIO 15
Photo: Lily The Pink/Yelp

Lily The Pink is an eyebrow services and permanent makeup spot.

Services include microblading, ombre eyebrows, eyebrow embroidery, micro pigmentation, permanent makeup, powder brows and touch ups. On the website, owner Sandy Allbright says that her mission is "to empower people and lift their spirits with permanent make-up."

Lily The Pink currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Debi N., who reviewed Lily The Pink on Dec. 18, wrote, "Sandy did an amazing job with my brows! She stopped a couple of times to make sure I liked the shape and she kept going until they were perfect! I've had no redness, swelling or anything."

Yelper Susan H. wrote, "I just had my eyebrows microbladed by Sandy at Lily The Pink. It was a very good experience all around. The studio is super cute and, more importantly super clean."

Lily The Pink is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
