Business

Hershey's redesigns chocolate bar for the first time in history

An American icon in chocolate is making a big change to its candy for the first time in 125 years.

Hershey's is redesigning its flagship chocolate bar to include emoji pictures.

"Our classic Hershey's bars were made to be shared with others," said Kriston Ohm, senior manager, Hershey's brand. "By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new."



The limited edition chocolate bars will have 25 different emojis printed on each square from the smiley face to a fist bump.

Expect the change this summer.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars come in standard 1.55 oz. bar for $0.99 and 9.45 oz. snack size bag for $4.09.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfoodcandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News