Hidden gems: Top 5 spots for antique hunting in Orange

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top antique sources in Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for antiques.
1. Country Roads Antiques
Photo: Andrew D./Yelp
Topping the list is Country Roads Antiques. Located at 204 W. Chapman Ave., it is the highest-rated antique shop in Orange, boasting 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp.
The country-themed store offers a wide selection of indoor and outdoor pieces, including unusual plants, furniture, artwork, comic books and dolls.
"This place is simply awesome," wrote Scott S. "Not only do they have a great selection of antiques and collectibles, but every room is like walking into a unique staged environment."
2. Orange Circle Antique Mall
Photo: max s./Yelp
Next up is Orange Circle Antique Mall, situated at 118 S. Glassell St. With four stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score antiques and vinyl records has proven to be a local favorite.
Shoppers can expect a large collection of retro clothing, books, furniture, housewares, vintage lunch boxes, sewing kits, jewelry, glassware, fast-food merchandise and more.
3. About Face Coins, Jewelry & More
Photo: About Face Coins, Jewelry & More/Yelp
About Face Coins, Jewelry & More, located at 475 N. Tustin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the family-owned establishment, which offers antiques and jewelry, 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.
This one-stop shop offers a range of services, from coin appraisals and consignment to gold dealing and jewelry repair. An assortment of vintage goods are on offer as well, including unique collectibles, sports memorabilia and model trains. (You can check out a sample of the selection here.)
4. Woody's Antiques
Photo: ryan p./Yelp
Woody's Antiques, a spot to score home accessories, collectibles and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 169 N. Glassell St. to see for yourself.
The establishment specializes in art deco furniture with an emphasis on Heywood-Wakefield -- a mid-century furniture manufacturer established in 1897.
"What a gem of a store!" wrote Yelper Talaria H. "Seriously one of the most beautiful collections of Haywood-Wakefield furniture I've seen in quite a while. I wanted everything in this place."
5. Antique Station
Photo: Scott S./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Antique Station, which has earned four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. You can find the shop at 178 S. Glassell St. It sells vintage typewriters, kitchen appliances, clothing, musical instruments, artwork and home decor.
"Not only is this store simply a great place to visit, but you never know what you will find here," wrote Yelper Scott S. "The selection is always changing and there is forever something new and fun to look at or to buy."