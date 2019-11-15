christmas

Hidden Valley Ranch launches a festive holiday line

If you love Hidden Valley Ranch on your salad, you can now spread some around your home.

Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley Ranch is releasing its new holiday line filled with festive ranch-themed gifts.


The collection includes holiday decor such as pillows and decorative throws to ugly sweaters and adult onesies covered in ranch bottles and snowflakes. There's even a Hidden Valley Ranch filled decorative stocking which is now available for pre-order. Items in the collection range in price from $10 to $75.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschristmasconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Family decks out house with Griswold theme for special cause
Holiday light displays in Southern California
Holiday ice skating in Southern California
9-year-old helps Downey family get back into the Christmas spirit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shoots 5 students, self at high school in Santa Clarita
Impeachment Hearing Today: Fired ambassador to Ukraine, to testify
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
Community bands together after Saugus High school shooting
Joe Biden vows to take on NRA during campaign stop in LA
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Show More
Nipsey Hussle murder suspect will stand trial, judge rules
Long Beach hosts California Democratic convention this weekend
Saugus High school shooting: Minute-by-minute timeline
Santa Ana armed-robbery suspect turns himself in after footage released
9-year-old shoots 3 students with BB gun at Pasadena elementary school
More TOP STORIES News