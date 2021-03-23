Highlighting women entrepreneurs at the Original Farmers Market

FAIRFAX DISTRICT (KABC) -- The corner of Third and Fairfax is a fan favorite for Angelinos and tourists alike.It is home to the Original Farmer's Market, a market rich in food, culture, and history.And working behind the counters are several women entrepreneurs."I feel empowered. It's wonderful and anybody can do it," Lilian Sears smiled.Lilian owns Coffee Corner.She moved to the US from El Salvador when she was 18 years old, with just 32 dollars in her pocket.Lilian began working here at the Coffee Corner and 23 years ago, she purchased the business from her former boss."Anything is possible in this life. You just have to have the love and the passion," she said.Filomena D'Amore owns Patsy D'Amores Pizzeria.The business was started by her father in 1949 when pizza was 20 cents per cut and Frank Sinatra was a regular customer."It's fabulous. I mean I've worked very hard. I've put a lot of effort into the pizzeria and it was definitely worth it and this is a great place to be the farmers market," Filomena said.72 years later and she's still here.Her pizza and spaghetti remain a huge hit."You have to love the business. It's hard work but it's certainly worth it," she explained.Katie Gilbert owns Charlie's Coffee Shop.A business her late mother, Charlie Sue Gilbert, began in 1976."I'm proud that I can continue it and it's been able to support myself and my kids. And I'm putting both of my kids through college," said Katie.French toast, omelettes and burgers are some of their best sellers.These women are just a few of the women owners in the farmers market family.They hope their stories will inspire and encourage other women who have dreams of owning their own business."It's hard work, especially in a restaurant, I'm here all the time. But it pays off and it's very rewarding. And do it and stick with it and you'll be really happy you did," Katie explained.