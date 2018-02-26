BUSINESS

Hollywood gets a new home & accessories shop: 'Miniso'

Photo: Jo I./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get home accessories and more? A new business is here to help. Called Miniso, the fresh addition is located at 6922 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood.

Miniso was co-founded by Japanese designer Junya Miyake and Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu, and this new Chinese and Japanese home goods and accessories retailer--which has locations throughout the globe--features thousands of low-cost products.

The stores are often billed as 100-yen shops, similar to American dollar stores, though product prices may vary at each location.

At the store, expect to see an array of gifts, sports equipment, electronics accessories, health and beauty items, kitchen items, Japanese sweets, snacks and drinks and more. (Take a look at everything they offer here.)

Miniso has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Jo I., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 22nd, said: "Interesting little retail shop, selling inexpensive home goods, accessories, and things you never thought you needed... until you see it in person. Marketed similar to a Japanese 100-yen shop."

Miniso is now open at 6922 Hollywood Blvd., so head on over to check it out.
