Hollywood's 101 Coffee Shop closed for good

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The iconic 101 Coffee Shop in Hollywood is closed for good.It played the role of classic Hollywood diner in the 1996 film "Swingers" and in "Entourage," and was home to the neighborhood it served for almost 20 years.Its owners say the coronavirus pandemic finally landed the knockout punch on their beloved restaurant after years of rising rent and operating costs.Although the mid-century gem won't be having the send-off imagined, the people who made it special hope the memories live on."I met my wife at the counter there at the 101. Our kids grew up there," co-owner Warner Ebbink said. "There's a lot of history of customers bringing in their children there, and those children growing up and actually coming and working for me."The spirit of the 101 lives on in Ebbink's other restaurants, including Little Dom's in Los Feliz and Little Dom's Seafood in Carpinteria.