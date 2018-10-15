Huntington Beach's top 3 skate shops, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best skate shops in Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for skateboards, roller skates or gear.
1. Jokers Skate Shop
PHOTO: jokers skate shop/YELP
Topping the list is Jokers Skate Shop. Located at 9606 Hamilton Ave., the establishment is the highest-rated skate shop in Huntington Beach, boasting five stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp.
Established in 2006, the popular spot gives "skaters of all kinds a place to call their own," offering everything from skateboard graphics and boards to apparel and shoes.
Yelper Bill S., who reviewed the store on Sept. 15, wrote, "Best skateboard shop in Orange County. Great selection, knowledgeable staff, good deals and community days for the kids."
2. Surf City Skates
Photo: Surf City Skates/Yelp
Next up is Surf City Skates, situated at 7561 Center Drive, Suite 40. The roller-skating lifestyle brand comes courtesy of Toni Edwards, an avid skater inspired "from her love for roller-skating, skateboarding and surfing from a very young age," the company sayson its website.
Expect to find a variety of skateboarding and roller-skating gear and accessories, including wheels, boards and protective equipment. (Check out the online shop here.)
With five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the skate shop has proven to be a local favorite.
"They have it all," shared Yelper Elaine N. "Safety gear (a must at the skatepark) tools, skates and fun stuff like retro socks and trucker hats. Tucked away in the Old World shopping district, this shop is a gem."
3. Wicked Skatewear
Photo: Wicked Skatewear/Yelp
Wicked Skatewear, located at 18353 Enterprise Lane, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the skate shop five stars out of 16 reviews.
The skater-owned and operated spot -- with an additional outpost in LA -- comes courtesy of Pittsburgh-native Suzy Dancisin, who has over 10 years of skating experience with the Orange County Roller Derby and the LA Derby Dolls, the business explains on its website.
Come check out the shop's selection of skates, accessories and protective gear, along with its many apparel items and kid-focused collection. (You can view the online shop here.)
"Love this shop!" wrote Christina F. "Professional, great service and they do vinyl last minute."