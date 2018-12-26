BUSINESS

Hicksville Pines in Idyllwild lands on list of most incredible hotels in the world

EMBED </>More Videos

An Inland Empire motel made Fodor's list of the 100 most incredible hotels in the world.

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KABC) --
An Inland Empire motel made Fodor's list of the 100 most incredible hotels in the world.

The Hicksville Pines, located in Idyllwild, has stand-alone suites with themes. Some of those themes include a "bud and breakfast" because the room is marijuana friendly or a honeymoon suite.

Owner Morgan Knight said when he saw the Fodor article it was "unbelievably gratifying."

Knight said he found an existing hotel that had A frames instead of trailers and began converting it into the uniquely themed rooms of Hicksville Pines.

The Honeymoon Suite comes with 70s pink shag carpets, a heart-shaped tub and couch, as well as a special toilet.

"One of the original toilets that Elvis had in Graceland - the actual toilet that he died on - there was 100 made and only eight survived the molding process. One of those is in the Honeymoon Suite right now," he said.

He also has a room themed to Dolly Parton's old Idyllwild home.

"I love having rooms that tie in to local culture," Knight said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssocietyhotelIdyllwildRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Dow up 1,000 points in stock market rebound
Get pet food, grocery items, accessories and more at Glendale's new Tribe to Table | Hoodline
Last call bill to be revived, would be tested in 9 CA cities
Mom and pop shops face uncertainty in Inglewood
More Business
Top Stories
Van stolen from couple at Oxnard hospital recovered with puppy inside
Woman donates kidney to co-worker she's known only a month
2-year-old killed by vehicle in Yorba Linda
Pest killing oaks in Oak Glen
Glendale hit-and-run: Police release video of person of interest
Preparations for Rose Parade floats begin
Harbor City homeless encampment removed in effort to get them into shelters
VIDEO: Pitcher pays off parents' debt for Christmas
Show More
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly married in secret ceremony
John Cena joins 'Transformers' franchise in action-filled 'Bumblebee'
LA starts up annual Christmas tree recycling program
Judge reviews evidence to see if OC Holy Fire suspect should stand trial
LAPD chief weighs in on new DUI device law, last-call time
More News