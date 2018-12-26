An Inland Empire motel made Fodor's list of the 100 most incredible hotels in the world.The Hicksville Pines, located in Idyllwild, has stand-alone suites with themes. Some of those themes include a "bud and breakfast" because the room is marijuana friendly or a honeymoon suite.Owner Morgan Knight said when he saw the Fodor article it was "unbelievably gratifying."Knight said he found an existing hotel that had A frames instead of trailers and began converting it into the uniquely themed rooms of Hicksville Pines.The Honeymoon Suite comes with 70s pink shag carpets, a heart-shaped tub and couch, as well as a special toilet."One of the original toilets that Elvis had in Graceland - the actual toilet that he died on - there was 100 made and only eight survived the molding process. One of those is in the Honeymoon Suite right now," he said.He also has a room themed to Dolly Parton's old Idyllwild home."I love having rooms that tie in to local culture," Knight said.