IHOb? After 60 years, IHOP hints at forthcoming name change

After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes will change its name to IHOb, according to a tweet from the company. (IHOP/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
GLENDALE, Calif. --
After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes is about to get a new name.

In a tweet, the chain said it was changing its name to IHOb effective June 11.


What's not clear yet, though, is what the "B" stands for. Guesses from followers included "breakfast", "brunch," "bacon," "burritos" and "biscuits," but the restaurant told fans they'd have to wait until June 11 to know for sure.

While "International House of Breakfast" might seem like the most logical new name, the chain did warn one fan with that guess not to jump to conclusions.


Though the restaurant may be dropping the "P" from its name, it promised that the pancakes on its menu aren't going anywhere and reassured skeptical followers that the name change was legitimately happening.
