IKEA to open in Ontario, report says

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Get ready, IKEA fans! A brand new Southern California location is in the works.
According to the Orange County Register, the new 330,000 square-foot store will be on Inland Empire Boulevard in Ontario.
California currently has eight IKEA locations -- more than any other state.
In SoCal, there are IKEAs in Burbank, Carson, Covina and Costa Mesa.
IKEA also owns a distribution center in Kern County's Lebec.
