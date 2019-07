IKEA to open in Ontario, report says

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Get ready, IKEA fans! A brand new Southern California location is in the works.According to the Orange County Register , the new 330,000 square-foot store will be on Inland Empire Boulevard in Ontario.California currently has eight IKEA locations -- more than any other state.In SoCal, there are IKEAs in Burbank, Carson, Covina and Costa Mesa.IKEA also owns a distribution center in Kern County's Lebec.