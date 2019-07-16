Business

IKEA to open in Ontario, report says

By ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Get ready, IKEA fans! A brand new Southern California location is in the works.

According to the Orange County Register, the new 330,000 square-foot store will be on Inland Empire Boulevard in Ontario.

California currently has eight IKEA locations -- more than any other state.

In SoCal, there are IKEAs in Burbank, Carson, Covina and Costa Mesa.

IKEA also owns a distribution center in Kern County's Lebec.
