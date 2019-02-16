In bloom: Anaheim's top 5 florists, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top floral designers in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for florists.
1. Sarah's Flowers
PHOTO: marisa c./YELP
Topping the list is Sarah's Flowers. Located at 30 E. Orangethorpe Ave., Suite 1 in Northwest Anaheim, the family-owned and operated florist is the highest rated floral design spot in Anaheim, boasting five stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bella Blooms
Photo: Melanie R./Yelp
Next up is Southeast Anaheim's Bella Blooms, situated at 2221 E. Winston Road, Suite S. With five stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp, the florist has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Sunland Flowers
Photo: Sunland Flowers/Yelp
Northwest Anaheim's Sunland Flowers, located at 708 N. Valley St., Suite S, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the specialty florist five stars out of 79 reviews.
4. Designs By Marina
Photo: Kyla B./Yelp
Designs By Marina, a floral designer spot in Southwest Anaheim, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head over to 320 S. Euclid St. to see for yourself.
5. Visser's Florist and Greenhouses
Photo: Paola G./Yelp
Last but not least, over in the Colony check out Visser's Florist and Greenhouses, which has earned four stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp. You can find the specialty florist and floral designer at 701 W. Lincoln Ave.