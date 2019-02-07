BUSINESS

In bloom: Newport Beach's top 5 florists to visit now

By Hoodline
Looking to visit the top florists in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top floral spots in Newport Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for florists.

1. 800RoseBig



Photo: travis s./Yelp

Topping the list is 800RoseBig. Located at 3847 Birch St., the floral design spot is the highest rated florist in Newport Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 919 reviews on Yelp.

2. Couture Flowers by Kimberly Perry



PHOTO: jabin c./YELP

Next up is Couture Flowers by Kimberly Perry, situated at 363 Old Newport Blvd. With five stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp, the long-standing florist has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Botanica Floral



Photo: Botanica Floral/Yelp

Corona Del Mar's Botanica Floral, located at 3800 E. Coast Highway, Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the popular floral desig spot five stars out of 55 reviews.

4. Le Petite Jardin



PHOTO: rebecca d./YELP

Le Petite Jardin, a florist specializing in bridal bouquets and special events, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 30 Yelp reviews. Head over to 114 Agate Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Blooms and Bears Florist



Photo: Blooms and Bears Florist/Yelp

Last but not least, check out Blooms and Bears Florist, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp. You can find the full-service florist at 2043 Westcliff Drive, Suite 106.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineNewport Beach
BUSINESS
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Bakery owner 'unapologizing' for 'Build the Wall' cookies
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Check out the 5 freshest new businesses to launch in Los Angeles
More Business
Top Stories
Culver City police looking for missing infant
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to rape woman in Irvine
Glendale police investigate murder-suicide involving twin brothers
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Murrieta neighborhood
OC man pleads no contest to stalking Rihanna
Show More
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
Valentine's Day: Name a cockroach for your ex, feed it to a meerkat
Freeze warning, frost advisories in effect as cold snap grips SoCal
New choices in luxury SUVs for 2019
LAPD ordered to reduce controversial traffic stops
More News