In bloom: Newport Beach's top 5 florists to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top floral spots in Newport Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for florists.
1. 800RoseBig
Photo: travis s./Yelp
Topping the list is 800RoseBig. Located at 3847 Birch St., the floral design spot is the highest rated florist in Newport Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 919 reviews on Yelp.
2. Couture Flowers by Kimberly Perry
PHOTO: jabin c./YELP
Next up is Couture Flowers by Kimberly Perry, situated at 363 Old Newport Blvd. With five stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp, the long-standing florist has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Botanica Floral
Photo: Botanica Floral/Yelp
Corona Del Mar's Botanica Floral, located at 3800 E. Coast Highway, Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the popular floral desig spot five stars out of 55 reviews.
4. Le Petite Jardin
PHOTO: rebecca d./YELP
Le Petite Jardin, a florist specializing in bridal bouquets and special events, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 30 Yelp reviews. Head over to 114 Agate Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Blooms and Bears Florist
Photo: Blooms and Bears Florist/Yelp
Last but not least, check out Blooms and Bears Florist, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp. You can find the full-service florist at 2043 Westcliff Drive, Suite 106.