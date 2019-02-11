In bloom: The 5 best florists in Huntington Beach

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top floral design spots in Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for flowers.
1. Oceanic Flowers
PHOTO: Theresa B./YELP
Topping the list is Oceanic Flowers. Located at 15121 Graham St., Unit 104, it's the highest-rated floral design spot in Huntington Beach, boasting five stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp.
2. Love N' Bloom
Photo: Love N' Bloom/Yelp
Next up is Love N' Bloom, situated at 18822 Beach Blvd., Suite 101. With five stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the specialty florist has proven to be a local favorite.
3. A Pocket Full of Petals
Photo: A Pocket Full of Petals/Yelp
A Pocket Full of Petals, located at 5934 Warner Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the flower shop 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews.
4. Devynn's Garden
Photo: Kathleen K./Yelp
Devynn's Garden, a boutique florist, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 16440 W. Pacific Coast Highway to see for yourself.
5. A Secret Garden Florist
Photo: Hannah N./Yelp
Last but not least, check out A Secret Garden Florist, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 714 E. Adams Ave., Suite 108.