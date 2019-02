In bloom: The 5 best florists in Huntington Beach

1. Oceanic Flowers

2. Love N' Bloom

3. A Pocket Full of Petals

4. Devynn's Garden

5. A Secret Garden Florist

Wondering where to find the best florists near you?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top floral design spots in Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for flowers.Topping the list is Oceanic Flowers . Located at 15121 Graham St., Unit 104, it's the highest-rated floral design spot in Huntington Beach, boasting five stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp.Next up is Love N' Bloom , situated at 18822 Beach Blvd., Suite 101. With five stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the specialty florist has proven to be a local favorite. A Pocket Full of Petals , located at 5934 Warner Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the flower shop 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews. Devynn's Garden , a boutique florist, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 16440 W. Pacific Coast Highway to see for yourself.Last but not least, check out A Secret Garden Florist , which has earned 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 714 E. Adams Ave., Suite 108.