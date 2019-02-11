BUSINESS

In bloom: The 5 best florists in Huntington Beach

Oceanic Flowers. | Photo: Michelle U./Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best florists near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top floral design spots in Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for flowers.

1. Oceanic Flowers



PHOTO: Theresa B./YELP

Topping the list is Oceanic Flowers. Located at 15121 Graham St., Unit 104, it's the highest-rated floral design spot in Huntington Beach, boasting five stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp.

2. Love N' Bloom



Photo: Love N' Bloom/Yelp

Next up is Love N' Bloom, situated at 18822 Beach Blvd., Suite 101. With five stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the specialty florist has proven to be a local favorite.

3. A Pocket Full of Petals



Photo: A Pocket Full of Petals/Yelp

A Pocket Full of Petals, located at 5934 Warner Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the flower shop 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews.

4. Devynn's Garden



Photo: Kathleen K./Yelp

Devynn's Garden, a boutique florist, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 16440 W. Pacific Coast Highway to see for yourself.

5. A Secret Garden Florist



Photo: Hannah N./Yelp

Last but not least, check out A Secret Garden Florist, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 714 E. Adams Ave., Suite 108.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineHuntington Beach
BUSINESS
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Latina's eco-conscious clothing line
Pasadena to weigh proposal to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2020
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
More Business
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News