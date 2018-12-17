In vinyl we trust: 3 top spots for records in Costa Mesa | Hoodline

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top record spots in Costa Mesa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for vinyl records.
1. Port Of Sound Record Shoppe
Photo: Carrie V./Yelp
Topping the list is Port Of Sound Record Shoppe. Located at 1500 Adams Ave., Suite 104B, this is the highest rated vinyl record spot in Costa Mesa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp.
Established in 2011, the popular shop offers an extensive selection of vinyl records from a range of genres, including jazz, rock, indie and the classics. (You can check out the online shop here.)
"Port of Sound stocks mostly new vinyl albums, so this is not the place to go if you want to search through bins and bins of used vinyl," shared Yelper Matthew N. "Although, there are some really nice rare albums on the walls."
2. Factory Records
Photo: Chris J./Yelp
Next up is Factory Records, situated at 440 E. 17th St. The spot comes courtesy of owner Dave Noise, explains the business on its website, founder of Costa Mesa's "legendary" Noise Noise Noise Records, which closed in 2006. Expect to find thousands of record albums from all genres, along with CDs, cassettes, patches and more.
With 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score vinyl records and more has proven to be a local favorite.
Yelper Patty M., who reviewed the popular establishment on Sept. 10, wrote, "Excellent little shop, owned by a rad dude who has a huge passion for music and Star Wars! I always stop by whenever I'm in the area, just to see what's new on the shelves, as well as talk nerd with Dave."
3. Creme Tangerine
Photo: Paul S./Yelp
Creme Tangerine, located at 2930 Bristol St., C-103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score vinyl records 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews.
Come browse the spot's well-curated selection of vinyl LPs and cassettes, from rock and hip hop to country and blues.
"Some of the best selection I've ever seen at the best prices," wrote Yelper Jay M. "Everything they had appeared to be hand-selected, high-quality first pressings. Out of the many shops I've been to around Orange County and the U.S., this shop is seriously one of the best. Highly recommend!"