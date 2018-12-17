BUSINESS

In vinyl we trust: 3 top spots for records in Costa Mesa | Hoodline

Factory Records. | Photo: DaveT V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to score vinyl records?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top record spots in Costa Mesa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for vinyl records.

1. Port Of Sound Record Shoppe



Photo: Carrie V./Yelp

Topping the list is Port Of Sound Record Shoppe. Located at 1500 Adams Ave., Suite 104B, this is the highest rated vinyl record spot in Costa Mesa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp.

Established in 2011, the popular shop offers an extensive selection of vinyl records from a range of genres, including jazz, rock, indie and the classics. (You can check out the online shop here.)

"Port of Sound stocks mostly new vinyl albums, so this is not the place to go if you want to search through bins and bins of used vinyl," shared Yelper Matthew N. "Although, there are some really nice rare albums on the walls."

2. Factory Records



Photo: Chris J./Yelp

Next up is Factory Records, situated at 440 E. 17th St. The spot comes courtesy of owner Dave Noise, explains the business on its website, founder of Costa Mesa's "legendary" Noise Noise Noise Records, which closed in 2006. Expect to find thousands of record albums from all genres, along with CDs, cassettes, patches and more.

With 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score vinyl records and more has proven to be a local favorite.

Yelper Patty M., who reviewed the popular establishment on Sept. 10, wrote, "Excellent little shop, owned by a rad dude who has a huge passion for music and Star Wars! I always stop by whenever I'm in the area, just to see what's new on the shelves, as well as talk nerd with Dave."

3. Creme Tangerine



Photo: Paul S./Yelp

Creme Tangerine, located at 2930 Bristol St., C-103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score vinyl records 4.5 stars out of 67 reviews.

Come browse the spot's well-curated selection of vinyl LPs and cassettes, from rock and hip hop to country and blues.

"Some of the best selection I've ever seen at the best prices," wrote Yelper Jay M. "Everything they had appeared to be hand-selected, high-quality first pressings. Out of the many shops I've been to around Orange County and the U.S., this shop is seriously one of the best. Highly recommend!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineCosta Mesa
BUSINESS
Report: J&J knew of asbestos in baby powder for decades
Apple to open 1,000-employee operation in Culver City
Business trends in Los Angeles: Contractors see growth; cannabis clinics decline
Pomona store borrows 'Toys R Us' name
More Business
Top Stories
Dangerous surf: 8-12 foot swells pound SoCal coast
SoCal sees light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
10 suspects sought after Beverly Grove pop-up store ransacked
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Woman in her 20s killed in Woodland Hills crash
Young couple killed after car crashes into Hyde Park building
Water main break in Beverly Hills shuts down stretch of Sunset Boulevard
Show More
US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead
Thousand Oaks victims memorial relocated due to safety concerns
Patient steals ambulance, goes on bizarre chase in IE
Holiday tip guide: Expert explains how to tip for a healthy budget
Woman and her suspected killer found dead in Cudahy
More News