In vinyl we trust: Huntington Beach's best record shops to check out now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vinyl record spots in Huntington Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for vinyl records.
1. Dr. Freecloud's Last Record Store Standing
Photo: Leonard A./Yelp
Topping the list is Dr. Freecloud's Last Record Store Standing. Located at 9043 Garfield Ave., the spot to score vinyl records is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Huntington Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp.
Look for a wide selection of new and used LPs across multiple genres, from dubstep and disco to hip hop and soul. Vintage audio equipment is on offer as well, along with turntables, apparel, DJ gear and more. (Check out the full online shop here.)
2. TKO Records
Photo: Rui Carlos d./Yelp
Next up is TKO Records, situated at 21405 Brookhurst St. With 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score rare and collectible vinyl albums has proven to be a local favorite.
The record label originated out of San Francisco in 1997 by lifelong music fan Mark Rainey and has since released a barrage of raw and uncompromising punk rock titles, culminating in its Huntington Beach storefront spot in 2007.
3. Vinyl Solution
Photo: Paul S./Yelp
Vinyl Solution, located at 18822 Beach Blvd., Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score used and rare vinyl LPs and CDs four stars out of 84 reviews.
Established in 1989 by DRAK (aka Darren O'Connor), the long-standing record store features offerings across all music genres, as well as t-shirts, patches, collectibles, turntables and stereo equipment.