International fashion retailer Uniqlo debuts new downtown shop

A new spot to score women's, men's and children's clothing has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to downtown, called Uniqlo, is located at 700 Flower St., Suite S100.
Located in The Bloc shopping center, the two-story shop is the ninth Los Angeles area location for the international brand, according to the Los Angeles Times.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Gen M. said, "The store is beautiful -- spacious and light filled. The array of clothing is impressive, but they seem to shine in outerwear and T-shirts. This is the place to come for a well-priced puffy jacket, rain coat or wind breaker."
And Nat W. wrote, "Their products are pretty simple and basic, like Gap but much more affordable and practical. I love their heat tech products... Their quality is very good for the price."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the retailer to the neighborhood. Uniqlo is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
