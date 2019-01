International fashion retailer Uniqlo debuts new downtown shop

A new spot to score women's, men's and children's clothing has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to downtown, called Uniqlo , is located at 700 Flower St., Suite S100.Located in The Bloc shopping center, the two-story shop is the ninth Los Angeles area location for the international brand, according to the Los Angeles Times With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Yelper Gen M. said , "The store is beautiful -- spacious and light filled. The array of clothing is impressive, but they seem to shine in outerwear and T-shirts. This is the place to come for a well-priced puffy jacket, rain coat or wind breaker."And Nat W. wrote , "Their products are pretty simple and basic, like Gap but much more affordable and practical. I love their heat tech products... Their quality is very good for the price."Interested? Stop by to welcome the retailer to the neighborhood. Uniqlo is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)