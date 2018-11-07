BUSINESS

Japanese retailer Muji opens store on Third Street Promenade

Photo: Michelle M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A Japanese retail company has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1345 Third St. Promenade in Santa Monica, the new arrival is called Muji. The store is the chain's largest location on the West Coast, spanning more than 10,000 square feet over two floors, per itswebsite.

Customers can choose items to purchase from a wide array of apparel, kitchenware, tableware, furniture, stationery and skin care products. This outpost also features an embroidery station where designs can be added to textiles and clothing.

Muji has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Soju M. wrote, "I am in love with Embroidery Service by Muji. The process from start to finish took approximately 45 minutes and the cost was only $14.99 for my personal design, which is very reasonable. If you visit the grocery area, I recommend purchasing the Milk Muffins and Cheese Cream Crackers!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Muji is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
