Japanese retailer Muji opens store on Third Street Promenade

A Japanese retail company has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1345 Third St. Promenade in Santa Monica, the new arrival is called Muji . The store is the chain's largest location on the West Coast, spanning more than 10,000 square feet over two floors, per its website Customers can choose items to purchase from a wide array of apparel, kitchenware, tableware, furniture, stationery and skin care products. This outpost also features an embroidery station where designs can be added to textiles and clothing.Muji has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.Yelper Soju M. wrote , "I am in love with Embroidery Service by Muji. The process from start to finish took approximately 45 minutes and the cost was only $14.99 for my personal design, which is very reasonable. If you visit the grocery area, I recommend purchasing the Milk Muffins and Cheese Cream Crackers!"Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Muji is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.