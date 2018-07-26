BUSINESS

JapanLa pop-up shop comes to Little Tokyo

Are you a fan of Japanese pop culture? A new pop-up spot has you covered. The newcomer to Little Tokyo, called JapanLA, is located at 356 1/2 E. Second St., with another outpost situated in Melrose.

The company was founded by Jamie Rivadeneira in 2006 and features toys, gifts, accessories and knickknacks that cater to adults who love "kawaii," or cute culture, according to its website. Look for Japanese character brands from Sumikko Gurashi to Rilakkuma.

Plushes, keychains, clothing and more are on hand, along with Instagram-friendly character signs. Check out the company's online shop here for a sample of retail offerings and additional information.

With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has already made a good impression.

Cinnie T., who reviewed the new shop on June 24, wrote, "Stumbled upon this adorable place when wandering the streets of Little Tokyo. This is a pop-up store and there's also one in Melrose. ... I think their adorable characters are to die for. And the customer service I received was very nice."

"A little small with limited selection, but it's very clean and the workers are very friendly!" added Yelper Stephie L. "They just opened so hopefully they'll fill the store with more stuff!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. JapanLA is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
