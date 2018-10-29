BUSINESS

Jewelry store Gorjana debuts in Westfield Century City

Photo: Gorjana/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score jewelry has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Gorjana, the new addition is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. on the first level of the Westfield Century City mall.

The Laguna Beach-based brand is named for Gorjana Reidel, who co-founded the jewelry line with her husband, Jason. This is Gorjana's eighth location.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Gorjana has already made a good impression.

Tina B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 11, wrote, "It is such a cute small jewelry shop with cool modern jewelry of different styles. Their jewelry is business casual friendly, perfect for wearing to work."

Yelper Gabbie G. added, "Gorjana never disappoints. An absolutely stunning store and a gorgeous new collection."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Gorjana is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
