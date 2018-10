Jewelry store Gorjana debuts in Westfield Century City

A new spot to score jewelry has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Gorjana , the new addition is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. on the first level of the Westfield Century City mall.The Laguna Beach-based brand is named for Gorjana Reidel, who co-founded the jewelry line with her husband, Jason. This is Gorjana's eighth location.With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Gorjana has already made a good impression.Tina B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 11, wrote, "It is such a cute small jewelry shop with cool modern jewelry of different styles. Their jewelry is business casual friendly, perfect for wearing to work."Yelper Gabbie G. added , "Gorjana never disappoints. An absolutely stunning store and a gorgeous new collection."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Gorjana is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.