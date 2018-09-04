Jobs report: Computer software, a top US growth industry, also recruiting in force in LA

Paying attention to monthly jobs reports, and curious what they might mean for local workers? Here's how the current employment market looks across industries in Los Angeles.
Computer software, one of the top industries in which the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has consistently reported positive job growth in recent months, was also one of the top industries hiring last month in LA.
Health care and hospitals ranked first in the city last month, followed by computer software and hardware, recruiting and staffing, education and schools, and retail, according to data from jobs site Glassdoor.
If you're a registered nurse, you'll find plenty of opportunities for hiring and advancement in Los Angeles. Registered nurses represented the category with the most new job listings last month, with retail team members, security officers, retail representatives, and project managers filling out the top five most job openings by occupation.
Many of the city's top industries reflect national trends, while one is unique to the area. Of the five industries hiring the most workers in Los Angeles last month, health care, computer software, recruiting, and retail were in the top five nationwide; education ranked fourth in Los Angeles but ninth across the U.S.
Differences in how employees rate their employers across industries in Los Angeles are similar to patterns seen across the country as well. Companies with the highest employee ratings in the U.S. appear in internet tech, accounting and law, real estate, computer software, and recruiting. Companies in three of those industries--internet tech, accounting and law, and real estate--are also rated highest among those posting jobs this month in Los Angeles.
Aerospace, telecommunications, recruiting, transportation, and computer software rated highest in employee satisfaction across all industries in Los Angeles. Among highly rated companies that also had new job listings last month, employees gave Los Angeles-based educational institutions an average overall rating of 3.89 out of five stars; local internet companies receive an average rating of 3.84 stars, accounting services and law firms an average rating of 3.75 stars, and real estate agencies around 3.72 stars.
Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities or stellar employee satisfaction ratings? Companies in the following industries are looking for workers with a variety of skills.
Hospitals and health care companies like Institute for Applied Behavior, CVS Health, and Care.com are looking for large numbers of registered nurses, retail representatives, and pharmacy technicians. And educational institutions like University of Southern California, University of California, and Archdiocese of Los Angeles are currently hiring research associates and administrative assistants.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
