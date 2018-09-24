Jobs report: LA tops nationwide hiring for cake decorators, dietitians and more

As the latest U.S. jobs report hits newsstands, how did cities in the Los Angeles area do in terms of new jobs added last month? And which industries and occupations are attracting workers to the area most?
Los Angeles has risen to first place among U.S. cities in hiring for cake decorators, according to new positions posted last month on jobs site Glassdoor. The city also ranked first in new job openings for dietitians and drivers.
Comparing across the country, Los Angeles came in ahead of Seattle, the U.S. city with the second-most new positions for cake decorators last month. Seattle does have a smaller population, at 668,849, compared to LA's 3,918,872, according to 2016 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Communities Survey.
Other occupations are also in high demand in LA area cities. Irvine ranked first among U.S. cities in new openings for contract analysts.
In terms of hiring by industry, Los Angeles beat the competition in transportation and logistics, placing first among U.S. cities in terms of total jobs added last month by local transportation and logistics companies. The city also ranked first for new jobs added in both the supermarkets and private security fields.
Second place for new positions in transportation and logistics last month went to Boston, while New York City came in just after LA for new job openings in supermarkets.
If we focus on hiring by occupation relative to the local population, Los Angeles is most competitive in demand for clinical professors, placing eighth among U.S. cities last month in per-capita openings for that skill set. The city ranked 10th in new jobs for clinical assistant professors, and 14th for character artists, again relative to the local population.
Los Angeles fell just behind Norwood, Ohio in hiring for clinical professors, while Alpharetta, Georgia topped the charts nationwide in per-capita positions for character artists. (Norwood has a smaller population, bumping up its per-capita jobs ratio.)
Looking for new opportunities in a field with strong local demand? Companies like Ralphs are currently bringing on cake decorators. Other local employers like Keck Medicine of USC are currently hiring dietitians. And among competitive local industries, transportation and logistics companies like Virgin Hyperloop One and NEXT Trucking are hiring design engineers, guest relations personnel, and warehouse managers.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
