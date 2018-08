A jury in San Jose has sided with Apple on the patent infringement case involving Samsung. That means Samsung is being ordered to pay more than half a billion dollars.At the heart of the dispute was Samsung phones sold back in 2010 and 2011. Apple says they violated five of its patents.Samsung wanted to pay $28 million, but Apple sought $1 billion. The jury is ordering Samsung to pay $539 million.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.