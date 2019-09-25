Business

Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US

FILE Chantel Williams exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Craig Mitchelldyer)

Juul CEO Kevin Burns has announced he will step down. K.C. Crosthwaite joins the company as CEO effective immediately.

Crosthwaite was formerly the Chief Growth Officer at Altria Group Inc., he oversaw the company's expansion into alternatives to combustible cigarettes. He also served as an observer on JUUL Labs' board of directors.

Effective immediately, JUUL Labs announced the company is suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S. The company said it will also "refrain from lobbying the Administration on its draft guidance and committing to fully support and comply with the final policy when effective."

