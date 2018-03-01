BUSINESS

KFC now facing gravy shortage after chicken shortage

EMBED </>More Videos

Earlier this month, most of the 900 KFC outlets in the U.K. and Ireland closed due to a chicken shortage. Now there is a new dilemma: a gravy shortage! (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (KABC) --
Earlier this month, most of the 900 KFC outlets in the U.K. and Ireland were forced to close due to a chicken shortage. Now the fast-food joint has a new dilemma: a gravy shortage!

The company apologized to customers, blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL, for the chicken shortage.

KFC apologized to customers, adding that nearly 300 stores were back open a few days after they had initially shut down.

And just when they got things back up and running, they were hit with an unannounced stop on the gravy train. The restaurant chain did not say if the gravy shortage stemmed from the same problems that triggered the chicken shortage.

KFC is apologizing to customers for the limited menu.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesschickenfast food restaurantkfcu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
CA appeals court rules Target in Hollywood can be completed
Kroger Co., parent company of Ralph's, to phase out plastic bags
From pizza pies to ice cream: Your guide to Burbank's newest businesses
More Business
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News