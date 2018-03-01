KFC now facing gravy shortage after chicken shortage

LONDON (KABC) --Earlier this month, most of the 900 KFC outlets in the U.K. and Ireland were forced to close due to a chicken shortage. Now the fast-food joint has a new dilemma: a gravy shortage!
The company apologized to customers, blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL, for the chicken shortage.
KFC apologized to customers, adding that nearly 300 stores were back open a few days after they had initially shut down.
The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018
And just when they got things back up and running, they were hit with an unannounced stop on the gravy train. The restaurant chain did not say if the gravy shortage stemmed from the same problems that triggered the chicken shortage.
KFC is apologizing to customers for the limited menu.