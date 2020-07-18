Business

Knott's Berry Farm opens Ghost Town for outdoor dining, shopping experience

BUENA PARK (KABC) -- Although the rides and attractions are still shut down at Knott's Berry Farm, Ghost Town is open for the next two weekends for food and shopping.

"It's very exciting to be back. While the theme park is still closed, we're hosting a brand new unique outdoor dining experience," said Diana Bahena, senior Knott's representative who walked us through the only part of the park that's open, where they plan to maintain 10-15% capacity.

"They get to take a nostalgic stroll down the Calico area and enjoy the limited capacity that we can offer right now," said Bahena.

Everything is spread out with markers strategically placed to ensure social distancing, along with plenty of hand sanitizer stations and a mask requirement.

"You will have separate tables where you'll be at a safe distance from each other, so you can remove them when you're eating, but that will be the only time when you're allowed to remove the face mask," Bahena said.

But it all starts at the entrance, where thermal cameras check temperatures as guests walk by. If the system detects a high temperature, the guest will be tested again with a temperature gun, then brought to a secondary area if needed.

To get in, you'll need to have purchased a tasting card online. They are $25 for adults and $15 for kids ages three to 11.

Taste of Calico will be held July 17-19 and again July 24-26, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For all of their current health and safety guidelines, go to Knotts.com.

Burbank, other SoCal cities shut down streets to accommodate outdoor dining amid COVID pandemic
Several cities across Southern California are shutting down otherwise heavily-trafficked streets in order to accommodate al fresco dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

