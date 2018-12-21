BUSINESS

Kohl's, other stores staying open 24 hours for holidays

Kohl's is among the retailers staying open 24 hours in the final days of the holiday shopping season.

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --
Procrastinators rejoice: Some stores are staying open 24 hours for last-minute holiday shoppers.

Kohl's, for example, is staying open continuously until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

"I've been looking for one thing over about five stores, so prayerfully they'll have it here," said one woman who was shopping at the Alhambra location.

Said another shopper: "Come early in the morning, get the deals, beat the traffic. Just got a drone for 60 bucks."

