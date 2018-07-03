BUSINESS

Koreatown gets a new plant nursery: NAMOO

Photo: Annie P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new family-owned gift shop and plant nursery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Koreatown, called NAMOO, is located at 271 S. Western Ave.

An assortment of succulents, cactuses and large plants are on offer, along with houseplants like ferns and English Ivy.

Looking for a gift? A variety of planters and decorative arrangements are available as well, from classic clay pots to artisan handmade vases.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, NAMOO has already made a good impression.

Yelper Leslie B., who reviewed the shop on June 22, wrote, "This place is an absolute gem! Annie was nothing but spectacularly helpful and sweet, giving me suggestions and some soil to get my wooden succulent bed started! ... The small shop is filled with cute, high-end planters and arrangements, so many that it was hard to choose!"

"This shop is owned by a super friendly brother-sister duo!" noted Yelper Alexandra S. "The shop itself is smaller, but artfully stocked full of beautiful plants and pots in an array of shapes and sizes."

Head on over to check it out: NAMOO is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
