Reopening LA: County allows beauty salons, cardrooms, tattoo parlors, bars to reopen Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County has issued modified health orders that allow additional businesses to reopen starting Friday, including cardrooms, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and wineries.The order from the county health officer allows the businesses to reopen once they put in place protocols for infection control and distancing, including requiring face coverings and six feet of physical distancing.The types of businesses that will be allowed to reopen Friday include:-- Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks with no spectators;-- Personal care services including: esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons;-- Body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent make-up; and piercing shops;-- Massage therapy-- Bars, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms.The new order is coming out even as the state of California is putting into place additional rules for the protection of Californians from the novel coronavirus.