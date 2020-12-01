Business

LA County breweries struggling amid new coronavirus restrictions

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Like Los Angeles County restaurants, breweries have had to close their outdoor dining under the county's latest COVID-19 restrictions.

"It was actually going very well until recently. They just reinstituted a lockdown and it's put us in a tight position," said Ryan Perez, manager of Border X Brewing in Bell.

"So we've gone back to our to-go-only model. which is obviously not as enticing for our customers who really enjoy the Border X ambience and atmosphere here," Perez said.

The Border X beer garden, and other local breweries like Tortuga Brewing Company in Inglewood must now rely on online and social media marketing to drive in takeout sales to keep their business alive.

"They can continue to support us and our to-go model and with our online endeavors," Perez said. "We'll be back open in three weeks and ready to serve them and rock and roll."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeles countybrewerycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicbeerrestaurantsalcoholcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Union Station COVID-19 testing site to remain open despite film shoot
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Show More
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
Mother of Houston influencer believes daughter was murdered
SoCal cities facing dire financial situation with closure of casinos
OC seeing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News