LA County breweries struggling amid new coronavirus restrictions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Like Los Angeles County restaurants, breweries have had to close their outdoor dining under the county's latest COVID-19 restrictions.
"It was actually going very well until recently. They just reinstituted a lockdown and it's put us in a tight position," said Ryan Perez, manager of Border X Brewing in Bell.
"So we've gone back to our to-go-only model. which is obviously not as enticing for our customers who really enjoy the Border X ambience and atmosphere here," Perez said.
The Border X beer garden, and other local breweries like Tortuga Brewing Company in Inglewood must now rely on online and social media marketing to drive in takeout sales to keep their business alive.
"They can continue to support us and our to-go model and with our online endeavors," Perez said. "We'll be back open in three weeks and ready to serve them and rock and roll."
